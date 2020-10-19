Momentum continues for new Jackson YMCA center campaign

The Jackson YMCA is another step closer to replacing their nearly 60-year-old building with what CEO Shawna Tello calls, a new state of the art healthy living campus.

“Right now, we are just really excited about the positive momentum not just in downtown Jackson, but also the tremendous support from members, and from the community,” said Jackson YMCA CEO, Shawna Tello.

It all started with a challenge to the Jackson community from Consumers Energy back in January, that if they could raise an additional three million dollars before the end of 2020 that Consumers would match it.

“That’s what we have been working hard on these last few months is to meet that challenge, and be able to get that six-million-dollar boost for our campaign,” said Tello.

To meet that goal more Jackson organizations are stepping up to chip in, even in the middle of a pandemic, including the Jackson Community Foundation.

“The YMCA serves as this wonderful hub. Everybody is welcome no matter what your fitness level, or education level, or income level, and in order to serve that purpose they need a new building,” said CEO of the Jackson Community Foundation, Monica Moser.

Tello says, they didn’t anticipate a campaign in the middle of a pandemic, but recent donations mean everything.

“Not just to me but to the Y as an organization. It shows that despite difficult times, people are pressing forward to support us, and they want to see us continue to press forward,” said Tello.

As of now, the YMCA has raised more than 2.2 million dollars towards the matching grant of three million. The YMCA is hopeful they will reach that goal by the end of the year.