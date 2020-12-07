Mondays for Mom: Work-from-home job opportunities

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — An article published in October by USA Today shows the United States is in a female recession that deepened in September. Data found more women left the labor force than the total number of jobs the country added in that same month. Some of those women felt they had to choose between their careers and keeping their children and other families safe from COVID-19.

For this week’s Mondays for Moms report, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer wanted to explore what’s available for moms who are looking for a way to work from home.

She sat down with John H. Chaung, the CEO of creative staffing agency Aquent. It supplies 10,000 talent each year to companies like Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Chaung says the US is seeing a vast increase in work-from-home job opportunities that are available for people everywhere. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he says companies across the country are branching-out and looking for new, and diverse talent and they’re being flexible for moms who are at home with their children.

