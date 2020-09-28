Mondays For Moms: A warning about tub toys

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) — Mondays are for moms here at WLNS TV 6 and 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer wanted to share a warning from an article she read over the weekend about the dangers of tub toys.

The article is from the online publication “Her View From Home” and it immediately inspired Chivon to run into her bathroom and throw all of her children’s squirt bath toys in the trash.

You can watch the report above.

But, we do want to warn you that some of the pictures you’re about to see might be disturbing.

For a link to the article Chivon references in her report, click here.