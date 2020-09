The newest starting quarterback for the Lannsing Catholic Cougars played his first varsity game on Friday night to open to the 2020 season. Joey Baker not only led the Cougars to 43-0 victory over Eaton Rapids but he did so in style by scoring one touchdown through the air and running in for two touchdowns on the ground. When speaking with Joey on Monday afternoon, he explained how each completed pass made his confidence grow even stronger.

"As soon as I released a couple of them I was like that's a good throw right there and I felt good," said Joey. "Then the next one I didn't have to think about messing it up I was just confident that it would get there."