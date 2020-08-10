Mondays For Moms: Different styles of grief

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Starting Monday, August 10th, masks must be worn in all outdoor public spaces in East Lansing.

East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens declared the City State of Emergency and issued the order on August 7th.

“This order has been issued in anticipation of the increased foot traffic that is expected in downtown East Lansing with the return of MSU students this month,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. “COVID-19 is far from over and we, as a community, need to be doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our fellow community members from the virus that causes it.”

Under the order and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-153, masks will now be required at all times in all public spaces including inside as well as outdoors like sidewalks and plazas. The fine for not wearing a mask is up to $25.

Signs will be installed to notify people to wear a mask downtown. The city also plans to have a downtown ambassador program to encourage wearing masks during times when they expect high foot traffic.

“With MSU’s recent decision to require that masks be worn at all times both indoors and outside on campus, we decided it was prudent to expand that requirement to the outdoor public spaces in our downtown area for the protection of our community and businesses,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “Wearing a mask is one of the simple things we can all do during this unprecedented time to help prevent the spread of this virus, so that we can stay safe to stay open.”

The requirement does not apply to children under 5-years-old as well as anyone eating or drinking while seated at a table or foodservice establishment. Additional exemptions include anyone who is exercising, when wearing a face covering would interfere with an activity, or anyone voting at a polling location.