Mondays For Moms: Different styles of grief

Mondays are for moms here at TV 6.
It’s time we tackle a very important, but tough-to-talk-about topic: grief.
6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer reached out to local grief consultant Deb Lee Gould, MEd to find out what grief is, how it impacts people differently, how parents can move forward after a miscarriage, and when people should consider seeking professional support to help them manage their grief.
You can watch Part 1 of their interview above.
For more information on Deb Lee Gould, you can visit her website here.