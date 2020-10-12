Mondays for Moms: Helpful Mom Hacks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mondays are for moms at TV 6, and this week, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer wanted to pass along some helpful information when it comes to mom hacks.

She’s a mom of two young children and is always looking for clever, inexpensive, quick, and aesthetically pleasing options for her home and family. She’s always keeping an eye out for mom hacks that she can pass along.

She recently came across a YouTube channel called “What’s Up Moms” with a special section focused on “mom hacks.” They’re broken up into short episodes and are easy to watch.

Topics include everything from arts and crafts, organizing toys, going to the grocery store, handling the holidays, indoor activities, saving money, a bedtime routine, the laundry, Halloween, and much more.

