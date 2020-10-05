Mondays for Moms: Open-air carbon monoxide poisoning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For this week’s ‘Mondays for Moms’ segment, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer wanted to share an article that she read about recently concerning “open-air carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The story came from the online publication “Her View From Home,” which wrote about a grieving mother’s now-viral Facebook post after her son died on their family boat.

Chivon spent a lot of time on a boat with her children this summer, and she wasn’t aware of how dangerous it could be to have small children in the back of a boat because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Watch the story above for important information that could save a life.

For a link to Cassandra Free’s Facebook post, click here.

For more information on carbon monoxide poisoning, click here.

