Mondays for Moms: Open-air carbon monoxide poisoning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For this week’s ‘Mondays for Moms’ segment, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer wanted to share an article that she read about recently concerning “open-air carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The story came from the online publication “Her View From Home,” which wrote about a grieving mother’s now-viral Facebook post after her son died on their family boat.

Chivon spent a lot of time on a boat with her children this summer, and she wasn’t aware of how dangerous it could be to have small children in the back of a boat because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

