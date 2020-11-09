Mondays for Moms: Recognizing and managing anxiety

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Mondays are for moms here at TV 6, and this week we’re talking about anxiety.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Kate Stevenson, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist for Open Hand Counseling. Stevenson says she has been seeing a lot of people with COVID-19-related anxiety, both children and adults.

She says it can lead to issues with anger management, difficulty focusing, head and stomach aches, trouble falling asleep, a lack of motivation, and a lot more.

Do people know when they’re suffering from anxiety? What can people do about it? Watch the video above to learn more.