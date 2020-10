LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s that time of year to start thinking about your savings plan for next year.

401k selections come up this time of year along with yearly health benefit enrollment periods.

6News is here for you talking with the experts about what you should be thinking about when it comes to your future and work-related retirement plans.

This week we are talking about hidden fees and charges that may come along with your investment plan.