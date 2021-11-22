Money Monday: How to holiday shop without breaking the bank.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The holiday shopping season has begun early this year as supply shortages combined with increased demand have resulted in a difficult shopping experience for many Americans.

On this Money Monday, 6 News is here for you with some suggestions on how to holiday shop without breaking the bank.

Making some small changes in your plans can really result in a lot of big savings. Most importantly avoid buying on an emotional basis and stay on your set budget.

It’s important to have a written budget and include all of the gifts that you intend to buy for friends and your family.

Also include in your budget your holiday tree, your travel, entertainment, food and believe it or not furnishings.

Buying Christmas lights, trees and garments can put an unexpected dent in your budget.

