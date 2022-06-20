LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Saving money starts at home. Many small changes can reduce your energy bill and add up to big savings.

6 News is here for you with nine energy-saving tips as summer heats up.

Compare your utility and service providers to see if you’re getting the best rates possible.

Set your air conditioner a couple of degrees warmer than usual. This summer, use a smart or programmable thermostat and adjust it accordingly so that when you’re away, it is running efficiently.

Decrease the heat setting on your hot water heater, and take a cooler shower. Heating up water uses energy, and hot showers force your air conditioning to work harder.

Run power-hungry appliances late at night when energy costs go down.

Change the filters in your furnace for maximum efficiency. Dirty filters use more energy.

Turn the lights off when you’re not using them. Upgrade your incandescent light bulbs for more efficient LEDs. They use a lot less energy and last longer.

Use ceiling fans. Running one costs pennies per hour, beating out the big cost of using near air conditioning.

Unplug your appliances that aren’t in use. Many appliances, including computers and TVs, use energy even in standby mode.

And lastly, wash your clothes in cold water. There are even detergents designed to work best in cold water.