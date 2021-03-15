Money Monday: What are bonds and should you invest in them?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News money expert Stephen Schiestel explains what bonds are and if you should invest in them in this Money Monday.

“A bond is nothing more than just a lone,” said Schiestel.

“If I am buying a bond I am basically providing a loan to a business, government, institution, or an entity that will direct those dollars into some kind of end-use… Most bonds have a fixed interest rate, so when I buy a bond I know what rate it’s going to pay me, and it has a fixed due date.”

There are a wide number of issuers and types of bonds, said Schiestel.

Government bonds such as treasury bonds for example, are the safest of all bonds.

Bonds are good for generating consistent income, said Schiestel. A common usage of bonds is to replace lost income when retiring.

Investing in bonds can also be a “cushion” for investors when the stock market is volatile, as bonds are less risky than stocks, and they often run contrary to stocks.

Investing in bonds generates more income than investing in cash.

People often buy treasury bonds during tumultuous economic times as they are relatively safe investments.