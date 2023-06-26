Airline companies are facing a big travel weekend with the Fourth of July right around the corner, but there are new warnings about delays and cancelations if planes don’t get 5G upgrades in time.

Transportation officials are warning airline passengers of possible delays and cancelations.

The Department of Transportation is sounding the alarm about airlines missing that crucial deadline to retrofit planes for 5G technology.

Planes have a device called a radio altimeter telling them how far they are from the ground. It’s used when planes are about to land.

Experts worry the devices could confuse the frequencies and fail when a plane is trying to land in bad weather.

Delta Airlines reported 190 planes out of 900 are not yet equipped.

The company said in a statement:

“If a flight is impacted by inclement weather on an aircraft that does not yet have the updated radio altimeter, existing Delta processes will inform them of the weather delay or cancelation and present options to rebook, etc., just as we do today. And it may be that while they can still operate in and out with no problem unless the weather gets low, if the visibility goes down before they have these fixes, they’re going to be restricted.”

Not only could this impact some domestic flights but it has the potential to impact a considerable number of flights with international airlines that haven’t completely retrofit their fleet.

There have been concerns about global supply chain delays impacting some of these efforts.