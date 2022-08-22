LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Eyes are peeled for the annual Federal Reserve Conference for signals about more possible interest rate hikes.

The conference follows the release of minutes from last month’s Fed Board meeting, affirming plans for more increases as inflation continues to surge.

Amazon is bidding to acquire Signify Health, as the Wall Street Journal reports that the retail giant is among other companies including CVS and United Health competing at auction for the home health services provider which could reach a valuation of more than $8 billion.

Bids for Signify are due around Labor Day but a deal could be struck earlier.

