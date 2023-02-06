With such a wide selection of sizes, price points and rapidly changing tech, choosing a new TV can be difficult.

David Katzmaier, the editorial director for CNET, said that one can find a good TV without breaking the bank.

He said there are some big discounts available right now, just ahead of the Super Bowl.

If you’re shopping on a budget, Katzmaier recommends this 50-inch TCL 4-Series which sells for around 300 dollars.

“The TCL 4 Series is an excellent budget model, great smart tv, [has a] very good picture for the money and [is] available in a range of sizes for really cheap.”

If you are looking for the best bang for your buck in a mid-range tv, CNET gave an Editor’s Choice Award to the 65-inch TCL 6-series, which is being sold by some retailers for less than $1,000.

“It really has the best picture quality for the money,” said Katzmaier.

You’ve probably heard a lot about OLED displays, which offer great picture quality, but cost more.

Katzmaier said product tests found the best choice is this LG, which costs around $1700.

As for the optimal Super Bowl viewing experience, experts recommend setting your TV to movie or cinema mode and boosting the brightness, as you’ll notice a big difference when you tune in for the big game Sunday.