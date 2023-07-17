Federal agencies are investigating whether medical credit cards hurt consumers more than help.

Officials recently discovered a surge in patients depending on use of the cards to pay their bills, and are now blaming their healthcare providers.

“It’s wrong,” President Joe Biden said.

Biden is not a fan of fan of healthcare providers pushing patients to use medical credit cards to pay their bills.

The cards typically start with zero interest, but if patients can’t pay off the loan in time or miss a payment, they can face interest rates of up to nearly 30%

“They have seen a huge rise in the rate of which consumers are being marketed this medical credit cards,” said Christen Linke Young, Deputy Assistant to the President for Healthcare.

Now the White House says federal agencies are investigating to see whether the practice is legal.

From 2018 to 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates people in the U.S. paid $1 billion in interest on these cards and other medical finances.

“Somebody is making money, but it is not the patients,” said health reporter Noam Levey.

Levey says patients are often in a vulnerable situation and do not have all the information they need to understand the credit cards’ terms and risks.

“These are not the kind of traps that people get in because they bought a Mercedes that they shouldn’t have bought,” Levey said.

Levey found about 40% of adults in the U.S. have some kind of medical debt and that this specific issue could impact millions.