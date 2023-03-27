LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s an energy experiment all about extremes, whether it’s the weather or the novelty of engineers building two houses inside a warehouse.

The goal of Energy House 2.0 is to punish properties on the outside while keeping things comfortable inside.

“These buildings work today under very deep winter conditions, very hot summer conditions and everywhere in between,” said Energy Performance Expert Richard Fitton.

Everything about the project at the University of Salford in England is state of the art.

From mirrors that double as infrared heaters and energy-efficient lightweight walls to clever climate control systems.

“If it gets over a certain temperature, the curtains will shut and the ventilation will kick in,” said Technical Director Oliver Novakovic.

For months, wild weather and extreme temperatures batter the home while hundreds of sensors keep tabs on heat loss from the windows, walls, doors and floors.

“We have to change the way that we build our homes, make it far more efficient in terms of carbon energy, cost-effectiveness to run,” said Fitton.

Researchers are also looking at creative ways to raise the temperature but not your electric bill.

“Adding things like air source heat pumps, infrared heating under very controlled conditions so that hopefully our results can have significant impacts,” said Fitton.