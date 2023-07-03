There will be plenty of parties and outdoor gatherings this 4th of July. However last year, inflation sent food prices skyrocketing.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, hamburger buns are up 17% from a year ago, and ground beef is 4% higher.

Potato salad will also cost 5% more.

However, prices for some grocery items are falling.

Chicken breast has dropped 9%, potato chips are 4% lower, and lemonade is down double digits.

And scooping up that ice cream will cost about 9% more.

But there are ways to save on your grocery store list if you shop smart.

You can see those ways in the video player above.