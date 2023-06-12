When you’re sorting your plastics, cardboard, and cans for recycling you might also want to see if you have any clothes that can go with them. Plus you might save some money at the same time.

Alisha Ricardi goes through her dresser and her closet twice a year.

“I’ll donate as much as I can and if I can’t I’ll recycle it,” she said.

That’s right: recycle.

“She posted a video on social media trading in her old clothes at H&M and Madewell, getting coupons for her donation.

“I saw that they were taking old jeans and you could get $20 off a new pair there,” she said.

Madewell takes your unwearable denim and turns it into insulation for homes. H&M turns old clothes into new clothes.

It’s part of a push globally to keep clothes out of landfills.

“People think about clothing as biodegradable, but organic materials, like cotton, they break down in the landfill as methane and methane is 84 times more potent in the environment than carbon dioxide. So it is a huge climate pollutant,” said director of Calrecycle Rachel Wagoner.



Another option: take them to a second-hand store.

Ricardi said she’s happy to spend a little time sorting through her clothes and do her part to make those old blue jeans, green.

