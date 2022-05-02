LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One study shows that nearly one in five couples feel money is their greatest relationship challenge, and about one-third say they’re keeping some type of financial secret.

“What you try to uncover as you get a little bit more serious with somebody, is you want to know ‘what are your financial values,’ right? And what’s important to you and how much you feel confident about your own financial acumen and what are some of the money habits you have?” said financial expert Jill Schlesinger.

According to Schlesinger, the bottom line is to make sure both you and your partner are comfortable with your financial arrangement.

“And some couples, it works great. When you say let’s put it all together, we can do this. We’ll assign tasks. That’s wonderful. But there are a lot of people who are both working and feeling comfortable. They want to have their own money, whatever you decide, make it a joint decision,” said Schlesinger.

