Consumer Reports has put out its annual list of top vehicles, and the majority of the top 10 are hybrid or electric.

At the top spot of the list, which ranks more than 200 vehicles, is the Toyota Camry Hybrid. Drivers may notice the Camry’s lack of noise, especially at low speeds when it’s only powered by an electric motor.

“You end up with a quieter, kind of more peaceful driving experience,” said Consumer Reports automotive engineer Alex Knizek.

The Consumer Reports top vehicles list is based on results from surveys, safety features and road tests.

Other hybrids included are the Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Santa Fe and the Lexus NX350H

The picks also highlight affordability, as vehicle prices rise.

“The average transaction price for a new car right now is somewhere around $45,000, higher than it’s really ever been. But on our list this year, we’ve got more than five models that are less than $35,000,” Knizek said.