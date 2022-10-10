AUSTIN, Texas. (WLNS) – The worker shortage has companies in Austin, Texas searching for a new crop of candidates, sometimes in unlikely places.

Donna Di Carlo has been retired for five years but is now looking for part-time work.

“Something just to get us out of the house, get us involved with people and maybe put a little money in the pocket,” said Di Carlo.

Many employers are still hiring, but it appears the red-hot job market is cooling down.

Facebook’s parent company Meta recently announced a hiring freeze, and Google and Apple previously released plans to slow future hiring.

The labor department says the economy added 263,000 jobs in September, down from previous months.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%.

Job growth is decelerating at a pretty good pace, meaning it’s not jumping off of a cliff.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger says a hiring slowdown was expected. The federal reserve is looking for signs of weakness in the job market.

The Board has been raising interest rates to fight inflation but prices remain high. And that probably leads them on a path to raising rates in November and again in December.”

If the fed sees hiring slow dramatically in the coming months, it may cause them to ease those interest rate hikes.

