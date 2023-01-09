LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When the Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion, you can only do one thing.

Play.

Players went to Joe’s Service Station in Altadena, California on Saturday hoping Lady Luck was on their side.

After all, this is the same store that sold a winning PowerBall ticket for a record-setting $2 billion back in November.

Erick Clark says when no one hit all six numbers on Friday’s drawing for Mega Millions, he knew it was time to up the ante.

“I played for a couple weeks and I just building up my own pot just a matter of time before I get my money back,” said Clark.

At just over $1 billion, the Mega Millions prize is now the third largest in U.S. history.

Lottery experts say during the past five years, about six jackpots have exceeded $1 billion.

The big question is why.

There are a couple of factors, but the main ones they say are higher ticket prices and lower odds of winning make the jackpot grow faster week to week.

Speaking of chances, game officials say the odds of winning are roughly 302 million to one,

but it’s that hope of winning that keeps players in the game.