

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The housing market has really shown huge gains in both activity and prices. The median new home price in November was more than $400 thousand, and more than $350 thousand for existing homes.

Supply issues are driving these high prices. If you look at the number of existing homes, that inventory is down 13.3% from a year ago.

83% of homes sold within a month of listing. Clearly, this is a hot market.

However, it is starting to taper off a little bit. Expect prices to drop a little bit and activity to ease off this year.

If we look at the year 2020, there were not that many houses on the market and fewer houses were being built, but then there’s this huge surge of demand with not a lot of supply. That creates high prices.

Unfortunately, if you’re looking for a house, that condition isn’t going to actually change anytime soon, but we are seeing prices start to slow down just a little bit.

