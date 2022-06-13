LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many people, buying a house will be the biggest purchase of their lives.

It can also be pretty scary.

If you’re looking for some tips, we’ve got you covered.

Money expert Cheryl Underwood breaks down the essentials on home buying and what to look out for.

“The housing market’s gone crazy with increasing values and rising interest rates. This makes home buying challenging, especially for first-time home buyers, but there are some things that you can do to increase your chances of living in your perfect. For starters, plan ahead. Improve your credit score,” she said.

