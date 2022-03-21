LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rising gas prices have contributed to the spike in inflation, now the Federal Reserve is trying to slow price increases by hiking interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

It’s the first increase since 2018.

“This will directly impact pretty much everyone,” said CBS Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger.

First, the good news. People saving money could start seeing a bit more growth.

However, credit card interest rates are also going to rise, alongside car loans. Not by much, but enough to notice.

Small business loans will become more expensive, alongside variable mortgage rates. Mortgage rates have increased a whole percentage point since last year.

“Borrowers, it’s gonna cost you more to service your debt,” said Schlesinger. “Now that may slow down the hot housing market, but it’s going to make it more expensive to buy a home. According to fed projections, they’re looking at another six quarter-point interest rate increases this year. That will bring us up to just under 2% and another four or so next year.”