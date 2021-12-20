Money Monday: How supply chain issues are affecting the toy industry



LANISNG, Mich. (WLNS) – The holiday shopping season is in the home stretch, and for many, finding that perfect gift for your kids has been nearly impossible.

There are a lot of reasons for the shortage. The editor in chief of Toy Insider gives us a look at what’s fueling the problem.

The answer is… well, it’s complicated.

“The supply chain shortages have affected the toy industry. The ways that the consumers can see it is really in, there might be some slight price increases on products that they usually buy year to year, things like Barbie dolls, action figures. They’re used to a certain price,” said Ali Mierzejewski, Toy Insider Editor-In-Chief.

“We’re telling consumers, no matter what you’re shopping for this year, to definitely budget more. So, it could either be from a few dollars on those lower priced items, things going up from $19.99 to $24.99 to bigger price increases on those larger items, like your ride-on, your bikes,” Mierzejewski said.

“You just want to be budgeting more when you go out so that you’re not shocked by any sticker shock when you get there.”

Mierzejewski also highlighted some of the most popular toys this season, like the Blippi Get Ready and Play doll for preschoolers, an educational toy that helps children get ready for the day. She also mentioned the Tetris head-to-head strategy game.

“A huge trend in the toy industry is family game night. Anything that can bring the family together to spend that quality time and especially in our times now where we’re spending so much time on screens it’s so nice to be able to do something off screen together,” she said.