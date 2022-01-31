Money Monday: How to avoid challenges this tax season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The IRS has already said there will be challenges with taxes this year, due to the significant backlog of returns from last year.

Business analyst Rebecca Jarvis breaks down what these challenges could be.

“It’s those pandemic-related benefits,” said Jarvis. “The child tax credit, which should be higher for many people, but also something that many people began receiving in July-December of last year, and they can claim the additional part of that credit on these taxes,”

The best thing you can do is file electronically. It’s the fastest way to to get your information to the IRS and the fastest way to get your refund check, Jarvis said.

As for the refund check, make sure you have direct deposit set up. That will keep any delays from impacting you.

The deadline for filing is April 18 for most people, but you can file for a six month extension. When you file the extension for your taxes, it’s not to pay your taxes, it’s just to do the paperwork.

You have to be ready to pay by that deadline in April, but you can file the extension for October so that you can get all at that paperwork together.

Now is the best time of the year to start thinking about it. You’re getting letters in the mail. Put them all in one place, Jarvis said.