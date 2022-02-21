LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We are into the second month of the new year, and 6 News is here for you with a local money expert with tips on how to budget appropriately.

“The first one is a written budget. And I always start with that. Writing it down is very important because then you’re accountable to yourself. Reduce your eating out,” said Cheryl Underwood of Oppenheimer & Co.

“Save money every month, whether it’s in a jar, a savings account, an app, save some money every single month, no matter how much. Invest, invest in yourself.”

“So if your employer has a 401k that you can participate in, then make sure you’re investing in your 401k and receiving the employer match. Otherwise, contact your financial advisor and open an individual retirement account, open a college savings plan,” said Underwood.

Underwood also advises not to panic and pull your investments when the market is temporarily volatile.

“So it’s important not to try to time it and just to stay the course, stay the course. Don’t take your money in and out.”

