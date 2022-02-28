LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The second month of 2022 is coming to a close, and many Americans are still struggling to find a budget that works for them in this turbulent year.

6 News is here for you with financial expert Cheryl Underwood of Oppenheimer and Co with some tips on how to save a little bit of cash.

“Review your automatic ACH withdrawals, subscriptions, and apps that you no longer use on your phone. I know myself, have some apps on my phone and every year I’ll look at them and I’ll say, ‘hey, I don’t even use that anymore,” said Underwood. “So get rid of those. Also review your insurance coverages, like your homeowners, your auto insurance, your life insurance, and see if you can get better rates on those.”

“If you are using credit cards, make sure you’re using credit cards that have cashback rewards or low interest rates,” said Underwood.

Her last tip is to refinance your mortgage if possible.

For all her tips, check out the video player above.