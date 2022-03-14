LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For this weeks Money Monday, we caught-up with our local money expert for advice on how to manage your investments as the stock market declines.

She says the number one thing is to not panic and sell your funds.

“That’s human nature,” said Cheryl Underwood, Executive Director – Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. “When you see your market, the value of your funds dropping in the stock market, the first thing you want to do is sell.

Underwood said when it comes to the market, trying to always buy low and sell high is not a prudent strategy.

“Stock prices are changing rapidly, making it impossible to accurately and consistently determine when a security is going to be hitting it’s high or low,” Underwood said.

One important thing to keep in mind, is many of the best day happen after the worst days, Underwood said.

“According to one study, six of the 10 best days occurred within two weeks of the 10 worst days. So it’s better to be in the market, not time the market.

A diversified portfolio of investments held for a number of years has historically proven to provide greater performance returns than those who try to jump in and out of the market, Underwood said.

It’s also important to create a portfolio based on your long-term financial goals.

“So really, and truly making sure that you have created a portfolio that’s in line with your objectives and what your retirement goals are,” Underwood said. “And hold onto those markets, those funds. That is the best thing that you can do when experiencing a volatile market like we’re in currently.”