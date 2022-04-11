LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tax day is April 18 this year, so if you haven’t filed your 2021 taxes, you better get going.

For some, the hardest part is just getting started.



“Doing your taxes can be super overwhelming, but if you can invest a little bit of time in the prework, setting yourself up for success can go a very long way,” said Farnoosh Torabi, Editor at Large at CNET Money.

Start with your personal identifying information.

“Like the social security numbers for every family member, their dependents, themselves, a copy of their driver’s license, their bank account numbers, the routing numbers, make sure that information is correct,” said Alejandra Castro, a spokesperson with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Next, gather any documents that show your sources of income.

“The W2, which is what your employer sends you showing how much income you made. If you are self-employed, then you should be getting a 1099 from different sources of income that you may have done,” said Torabi.

These documents will be delivered to you in the mail, or you may be able to access them online by logging into your workplace portal.

If you earned interest on your bank accounts, that needs to be reported to the IRS too.

“Login to your account, go to the tax documents tab. Your bank will prepare a statement for you if there is a need,” said Torabi.

If you make $73,000 or less a year in adjusted gross income, you can file online with free tax preparation software through the IRS website.

If you make $58,000 or less, you may qualify to visit a volunteer income tax assistance center.

“It basically offers pretax preparation for taxpayers who don’t make a lot of money, taxpayers who are not very fluent in English, and need help,” said Castro.

To find a volunteer income tax assistance center near you, click here.