LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is tax day and if you won’t be submitting your tax return by midnight, you’ll need to file for an extension.

“They can actually file an extension online for free using IRS free file through form 4868,” said Alejandra Castro, a spokesperson for the IRS.

This will give you until October 17 to get the paperwork in.

“But remember that an extension to file is not an extension to pay. The IRS expects you to pay your tax liability by the April 18th filing deadline,” she said.

If you still owe money you’ll have to estimate your tax liability and make a payment.

If you can’t pay right now, don’t panic.

“If a taxpayer’s financial situation is very, very complicated at this time, they don’t have money to pay this… They should definitely contact the IRS and arrange for a payment plan so they can pay in installments,” said Castro.

“You can do that a couple of different ways. Of course, you can pick up the phone and contact them. But we know contacting the IRS could be very challenging at this time. So another thing that you can do is actually create an online account and create your own payment arrangement,” said Kemberley Washington, a tax analyst with Forbes.

In addition to e-filing, submitting an error-free tax return and setting up direct deposit will get you your refund the quickest.

“It’s typically going to take about 21 days if you file electronically to receive your refund. But of course, that’s only if you filed electronically. If you did choose to file a paper tax return, it is going to take a couple of weeks could be months before you receive your refund,” said Washington.