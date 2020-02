Lansing (WLNS)— This week on “Money Monday” we’re talking about taxes. You can officially file both your federal and local taxes, which means for some people who are getting a refund there could be some extra money on hand.

The question now, is how you should handle that money?

In the video above our money expert Denise Kieser has some reminders about how to handle the money Uncle Sam sends you if you’re getting a refund.