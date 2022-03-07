LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When it comes to investing, how to start and how to stay out of trouble are two big questions, especially as the markets react to the war in Ukraine.

With tax season underway millions of Americans are already receiving refunds, which is a great way to start.

“You know, when we look at other parts of the economy, when something’s on sale by 10 or 15 or 20%, we get psyched. But all of a sudden when stocks are on sale and stocks are 11 or 20% lower than they were just months ago, we get really nervous. So here’s what you need to do, confront your fear and understand that this is the best way to actually reach your long-term goals,” said CBS Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger.

“You got to build the foundation, you got to make sure that you’ve got your emergency reserve fund and pay down your credit card debt, but then investing really becomes a key component in your financial foundation. The whole point of investing is to grow your nest egg faster than the inflation rate,” she said.

Schlesinger advises using your tax refund to either pay off debts or begin investing.

“So you get that tax refund last year, the average tax refund was about $2,800. You get that tax refund, you pay down your debt, get your money working,” she said.

