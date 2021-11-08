Money Monday: How to save at the gas pump amid rising fuel prices

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gas prices across the state are up across the board and costing you more at the pump.

According to AAA Michigan, the current gas price is $3.47 per gallon in Lansing.

A year ago, it was $1.86.

So how can you save money on gas?

Mike Quincy of consumer reports says there are a lot of simple things you can do to improve your miles per gallon and spend less at the pump.

“One of the number one things is to check your tires’ air pressure,” said Quincy.

“If the tires are underinflated and have a higher rolling resistance, the tire has to work much harder to get down the road.”

Another tip is to drive steady, avoid abrupt starts and stops if you can.

Plus, getting rid of unnecessary items inside your car that are making it heavier is another way to get better mileage. And check what you’re carrying on the outside too.

One more thing to keep in mind when you do fill up: think about the kind of gas you’re buying.

“One of the best ways to improve your car’s fuel economy is to take off any unused roof racks. And also there are bike racks that are attached to the rear trailer hitch. All of those racks create lots of aerodynamic drag, and 50 percent of your car’s engine power goes to overcoming aerodynamics. Sometimes people might think that using premium gas is going to improve their car’s overall performance, but unless your car requires it, we wouldn’t bother,” said Quincy.

Where you buy gas can also make a difference.

Gas stations further off major highways usually have lower prices, and there are plenty of apps and websites that can also help you find cheaper gas.