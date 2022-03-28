LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Looking to create a nest egg? Local money expert Cheryl Underwood has some great advice on how to start saving money at any age.

“Gas prices are rising. Inflation is increasing and everyone has an excuse not to save money for retirement. And I would recommend that no matter what’s going on in your life, where wherever you are at whatever stage of your life that you start saving today, it’s super easy to do,” Underwood said, “The first thing I would do is check with your employer and see if they offer a 401k plan.”

The nice thing about these plans is that they are tax-deferred, meaning the contributions go in tax-favored, and then when you go to withdraw them at retirement age, that’s when you get taxed on them by the IRS.

“If your employer doesn’t provide a 401k plan, then you can open up an individual retirement plan, [IRA.] It’s very similar to a 401K… The contributions go in tax-favored and you don’t get taxed on those until you withdraw them,” she said.

To see all of Cheryl’s tips, check out the video player above.