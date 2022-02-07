Money Monday: How to teach your kids to be savvy with money

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Teaching kids about money can be difficult, but Financial Advisor Cheryl Underwood says it’s important for kids to learn about finances from a young age.

“When I was a kid, I didn’t think that money grew on trees, but I thought it magically appeared out of my mom’s checkbook because she would just write a check for everything,” she says. “So I thought it magically appeared. I think it’s important to teach kids, first of all, where money comes from.”

Underwood says it is also important to teach kids how to earn money.

“I love this concept of creating three glass piggy banks. One that says ‘spend.’ So when the kids earn some money, then they can put some money in this jar for everyday spending,” said Underwood.

“I love this concept as well, which is the giving jar. So they save money to give gifts in the future to family and friends. It also teaches them not only to save, but how to be a good person and kind and compassionate.”

Underwood also stresses letting kids make their own choices with money. It will help them learn the consequences of spending and will encourage them to save.

“And lastly, the most important thing, I think, when they get a little bit older, is teaching them how to invest their money and the importance of investing their money to watch it grow,” said Underwood.