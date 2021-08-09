Money Monday: Number of items seized at TSA checkpoints growing at rapid pace

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screens around 2 million passengers at airports every day, and there’s a growing number of people trying to bring banned items through security.

The increased amount of banned items has caused lines at TSA checkpoints to slow to a crawl.

TSA agents have been seizing thousands of shampoo bottles, water bottles, pepper spray containers, ammunition, and even firearms.

If firearm seizures increase at their current rate, 2021 will easily reach 5,600 guns, breaking 2019’s record of 4,400.

Take a look at the video above to see just some of the things agents have taken.