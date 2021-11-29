Money Monday: The best Cyber Monday deals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Cyber Monday, a day predicted to be the busiest online shopping day of the year. Black Friday online sales hit $8.9 billion down slightly from nine billion last year.

Today is expected to be even bigger, up to $11.3 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

New data showing that Black Friday sales were down both in store and online compared to pre pandemic levels with instore foot traffic reduced 28% compared to 2019, reports Sensormatic Solutions.

“Because of concerns about health hazards generated by crowds and just because of supply chain issues that are ongoing this year. Retailers were basically trying to spread out holiday sales across the entire autumn, so they were really encouraging people to start buying,” said Ine Cain, senior retail reporter for Insider.

So today, shoppers making the most of the discounts they can find.

Price cuts live now on products related to the smart home: Alexa, Nest thermostats and security cams are discounted anywhere from 15% to 50%

Travel and events also discounted: We saw 15-20% off hotel stays and 30% off and up on cruises

Home items: both Lowes and Home Depot have sales up to $750 off appliances

And if you need to buy a cell phone in the next few months, deals are out there: Walmart is offering a $350 gift card with the purchase of a qualifying iPhone 12, or a $500 gift card with a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

“This may be sort of a last chance for some people to get exactly what they want and when they want it,” said Cain.