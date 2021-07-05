MONEY MONDAY: Tips for avoiding cyber attacks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It feels like every week that there is a new story about cyer attacks on large and small companies.

So what can we do to protect ourselves? Financial Expert Steven Schiestel has the answer.

Part of what we have to do is protect ourselves from risk, whether it’s the risk of death or disability, property damage, Schiestel said. Things related to our health or in this case, cybercrime. And so there’s things that we can do, which are pretty foundational, fairly straightforward in order to protect ourselves from this.”

One of the main keys is strong passwords, Schiestel said.

“Don’t fully put our first name, last name, kids names, addresses birthdays into our passwords. Instead use something that’s unique. That includes both uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and kind of unique symbol,” Schiestel said. “Once we have these passwords set, obviously it’s like, can we remember them all? So if we have to write them down, keep them safe and secure. Don’t put them on post-it notes on our desk at work.

The second thing to do is have a double authentications for websites.

“Once we put in our username and our password into the website, then the website will send to our phone via a text or an email and unique code that we can put in,” Schiestel said.

Another key is keeping all your operating software updated.

“Whether it’s on our phone or tablet or our desktop, the operating system providers will often send out updates and including those updates, maybe patches for security purposes. So keep everything as updated as possible,” Schiestel said.

Also be sure not to clock on suspicious email links that come in out of the blue.

“Often these are emails look suspicious enough that it seems pretty self-explanatory where we would just deleted, but the criminals are getting really creative,” Schiestel said.

Lastly, it’s important to avoid phishing schemes.

“This is where it has some story where they’re asking us to do something. The best line of defense is that if it seems too good to be true, or the story seems too outrageous, that it probably is,” Schiestel said.