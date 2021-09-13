Money Monday: What is financial planning?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s Money Monday segment is on financial planning.

So Steven, what is a financial plan and where do you start?

Everything starts with a financial plan. Oftentimes, I would view that as it’s the plan. More so than just the plan. And by that, I mean, sitting down and thinking about our goals and our objectives and putting something in place to help us guide those with those decisions.

So what, what’s the first step then?

Step one. What besides sitting now? Where do you go from there? Yeah, I would think for all of us, the first thing that we can do. Think about what are our kind of our values are the things that kind of drive our decisions.

The second part would be thinking about different goals, different objectives.

That would be kind of be what we want to do and making sure that, that our financial goals aligned with those financial values.

To think through like, okay, what are my priorities?

Trying to make financial decisions does a lot of that entail making a list. You know, you have my mortgage payment.

I have the bills that I have to pay and my taxes. That’s where it starts and then you go from there.

It can be as simple as that. Oftentimes it can be as simple as sitting down with a piece of notebook paper and thinking through it. What are the things I own, all the income coming in income, going out, how that fits into goals.

Additionally, hiring a financial advisor and having them create a computer-oriented output, but the pro, but it’s still the thought process of getting our stuff organized in order and knowing where we want to take it.

So it was almost like having the end destination in mind and then saying, how do I get from here to where, whatever that point is in.

Now more than ever.

We know that these financial plans can change because of COVID-19 or whatever it is.

What do you do when suddenly you don’t make as much money or you have less money coming in?

How does that change the plan?

Yeah. And that’s why it’s important to have a holistic plan. There’s one way we can really dial in with maybe just investments. And I think that’s the part that a lot of people really think about because it’s in the news all the time, but having a, having a broad plan.

With what you specifically talked about, which has risk management, like how do I handle different risks situations, some of some scripts situations we know we can get insurance to help us.