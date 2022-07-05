LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As inflation is rising, many that have money in the stock market are unsure about what steps to take next.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger has some tips on what you can do to keep your investments safe.

“What we know is that inflation is at its highest level in 40 years and it’s been an awfully long time since the Federal Reserve has had to chase inflation once it’s been at this level, so the degree of difficulty in threading this needle is so high that investors are incredibly spooked.” Schlesinger said.

“For long term investors, that’s just the regular old people who are putting money in their 401(K)s, in their 403 (B)s, and they’ve got decades to go before they need their money, stick to your game plan, because over the long term you’re probably going to be just fine.”

