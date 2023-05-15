The American Automobile Association is projecting that Memorial Day weekend will be among the busiest ever as Americans try to get out of town and kick off summer.

More than 42 million people are expected to hit the roads or take to the sky for the holiday weekend. The number is up 7% from 2022.

AAA anticipates that air travel will surpass 2019 numbers, with nearly 3.4 million passengers expected to pack airports.

“People just want to travel,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

Airfare tracking service Hopper reported that domestic prices are cheaper than last year but up 6% from pre-pandemic, while international fares are the highest in five years.

Kristen Redding is going to Greece. She said the $1,600 she spent on the plane ticket is the most she has paid for a plane ticket.

Around 37.1 million Americans will be traveling by car, slightly lower than pre-pandemic, but up 6% from last year a figure helped by lower gas prices.

While inflation continues to run up costs, AAA said that rising costs are not stopping travelers.