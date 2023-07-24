The actor and writers strike for the last 10 days has mostly shutdown Hollywood.

It’s having an impact on businesses that depend on the movie industry, even those far away from Los Angeles.

Strikers are shouting for “quiet on the set” on virtually every set from Tinsel Town to Atlanta.

At Billy Biggar’s family-owned prop house, it’s too quiet. Typically, the Biggars rent props to 30 productions a year.

But now, nothing’s going out the door and no money’s coming in.

“It’s hard to keep upbeat. When your clients are shutdown, you’re shutdown,” Biggar said.

Of Hollywood’s six highest domestic-grossing movies, four were shot in Georgia: “Black Panther,” two “Avengers” movies and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Each feature the trademark Georgia peach in their closing credits.

Movie-making in Georgia brings in $3.5 billion annually in wages and provides more than 46,000 jobs.

It’s not just Georgia. There’s billions in wages across North Carolina, Florida and Texas.

Drama Inc. is an acting school in Atlanta. Working actors wannabes both attend the school looking to become better.

The school arranges virtual auditions for Hollywood casting agents. Normally, the school has around 10 to 12 auditions per day. Recently, it has seen days with as little as one single audition, or none at all.

For the same reason, Biggars warehouse feels ready to burst.

“If it lasts until December, it’s gonna get hairy for a lot of people,” Biggar said.

With no new negotiations scheduled, the script to the strike still needs an ending — one of Hollywood’s happy kinds.