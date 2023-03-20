LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WLNS) – Two California roommates are working to make ends meet in their compact two-bedroom Los Angeles apartment.

For Jacob Marker and Matt Garrison, their shared living space can feel a little cramped at times.

Jacob is a barista making minimum wage, which is $16 an hour in Los Angeles, so having his own apartment just isn’t an option.

“It’s definitely rough knowing that the way I make my money and how hard I work for it will never be enough to make it in terms of having a comfortable stable living condition,” said Marker.

While Garrison does a bit better financially as a video game designer, he has had at least one roommate for the past seven years.

“The amount I’m paid for barely would cover the apartment if I were to be here alone it would barely cover rent and have not much left for other things,” said Garrison.

Living costs aren’t just high in Los Angeles.

“In Austin, it would take more than five full-time minimum wage workers to afford a two-bedroom rental,” said Jeff Tucker, an economist for Zillow. “Austin and Atlanta are the two most unaffordable and that’s because those are two cities that are expensive, growing, in demand cities that still have [the] federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.”

Fresno, California fares the best, requiring only 1.6 full-time jobs to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

“I think what this goes to show is that local policy measures can really make a difference in raising people’s incomes to help deal with that high cost of living,” continued Tucker.

Marker isn’t going to leave Los Angeles, but he hopes new opportunities will come along so he can finally get his own space.