BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway in metro Detroit.

This is Pam Callan’s fifth year serving as a volunteer and sharing her Christmas spirit.

“People are struggling even more this year, even as opposed to when the pandemic was going on. It’s hitting everyone, big families, small families, and people need to know that just $1, just a handful of change, can change a whole family’s life,” Callan said.

The non-profit hopes to raise $8.2 million over the next few weeks.

“People are having a more difficult time choosing what they’re going to spend their money on these days. So you know, if they can come to the Salvation Army and get help with their groceries or get a coat for their child, that’s what they’ll do the improvise and, and stick to their budget,” said Salvation Army Metro Detroit Area Commander Bob Mueller.

A recent survey from the University of Michigan found that about 60% of consumers have already scaled back their spending.

Those who have adjusted so far are bracing for the year to come.

“Consumers are still spending, supported by strong incomes and strong labor markets. But they might shy away from goods that are a little bit more expensive and switch to items that are a little bit cheaper,” said Research Associate Professor at UofM Joanne Hsu.

Callan is optimistic the need will open hearts.

“I am a very hopeful person. Some people underestimate the goodness and other people, and I don’t overestimate I know they’re out there. And I know there are generous people,” Callan said.

And if you can’t donate money, toys or food this holiday season, you can always donate your time.

“An unmanned kettle is an empty kettle; the more volunteers we can get, the more money will get in our kettle,” said Mueller.

The campaign alone covers about two-thirds of their yearly operation budget.