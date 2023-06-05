Monday was the day the U.S. Treasury Department said the country would run out of money to pay its debts unless Congress raised the debt ceiling.

President Biden signed the debt ceiling bill on Saturday, averting the crisis.

But Republicans and Democrats are still bickering about why a deal only came together at the last minute.

Even though the agreement was passed and signed into law, Fitch Ratings warned it could still downgrade the country’s credit rating, saying repeated political standoffs and pushing the deal to the final hour lowers confidence in the government.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan predicts a mild recession as early as the third quarter.

“I think we’re at the point now where the fed having tightened as much as it has the impacts of the treasury funding has to come forward,” he said.

In this period of economic concern, two more candidates will jump into the already crowded field of Republicans running for president.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is expected to make his announcement Tuesday in New Hampshire.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to formalize his bid Wednesday in Iowa.