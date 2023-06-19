A California man almost had his property stolen right out from under him when he became a victim of a recent real estate scam.

We all know that old phrase “know your neighbors,” well Jeorge Dance feels incredibly lucky to know his.

“My guardian angel, my neighbor Maribel,” he said.

Maribel Munoz noticed strangers taking photos and scoping out the vacant lot next door owned by Dance.

Munoz is a licensed realtor, so she looked up the Dance property and found that it was listed for sale on Zillow for well under market value.

He called the police and the listing agent.

“According to the broker, it was an escrow, a cash-only sale, which requires no funding from banks, so it would close any day, the broker said,” Dance said.

Dance was days away from having the title of his mortgage-free investment transferred to someone else.

LAPD detective Brian Calicchia is handling the Dance case. He says the fraudulent deal was done over the phone and with electronic signing.

Investigators say thieves mostly target property that does not have a mortgage and is under the name of just one person.

A loan and multiple owners make it more difficult to steal.

Authorities say scams like this have skyrocketed since the pandemic.