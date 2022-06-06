LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – You’ve probably heard the terms “bear market” and “bull market” thrown around, but what do they actually mean?

In today’s Money Monday, financial advisor Cheryl Underwood explains what these terms mean.

“The bear market is a declining market. When the index for that market is down 20% or more from its peak. A bull market is a market in which share prices are rising, encouraging buying,” said Underwood.

“So during a bear market, investors will typically see a decline in the value of their investments while during a bull market, the opposite is true and investors will typically see the value of their accounts,” she said.

There’s a lot more to it, though. Check out Underwood’s full breakdown in the video player above.